Durant logged 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes of Wednesday's 140-127 preseason win over the Jazz.

After getting the night off against the Hawks on Monday for rest, Durant looked to be in mid-season form Wednesday with the Rockets likely giving people a preview of their lineup ahead of Opening Night. Durant, who just recently turned 37, still looks as smooth as ever as he makes his case to Houston for a contract extension.