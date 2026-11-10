Durant posted 23 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over Denver.

Durant was two assists shy of a triple-double while recording his second straight double-double. Monday also marked consecutive games with 10 or more free throw attempts for the 38-year-old, as he continues to provide multi-category production at an elite level in his 19th NBA season. Durant is averaging career lows in scoring and field goal attempts, but he's still one of the primary reasons Houston is off to an 8-3 start in 2026-27.