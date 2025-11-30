Durant logged 25 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-101 victory over the Jazz.

Durant looked fresh in his return from a two-game absence, dropping in 17 points on 11 shots by halftime, and he likely would have had a bigger offensive outing if the game were at all close. Durant also did a fantastic job making things difficult for Lauri Markkanen on the other end of the floor, helping hold Utah's sharpshooter to 5-for-12 shooting from the field. The Rockets do have a rematch with the Jazz on Monday, but Durant's odds of suiting up for the second leg of the back-to-back set improve with him only logging 30 minutes Sunday.