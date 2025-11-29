Rockets' Kevin Durant: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant (personal) is not on the injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Durant missed two games, but as expected, he's set to return to action this weekend in what should be a favorable match against the Jazz. Durant is averaging 23.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game since the beginning of November.
