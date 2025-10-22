Durant recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 47 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Durant, who just recently signed a two-year, $90 million extension, had a solid start to his Houston career. His usage rate of 20.7 percent was the fourth highest on the team, and both Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun logged more shot attempts from the field in what was a very-balanced attack from Houston. Even at age 37, Durant still looks to have a ton of gas left in the tank.