Rockets' Kevin Durant: Officially ruled out for Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Lakers.
As expected, Durant will miss a second consecutive game due to a bone bruise in his sprained left ankle. The Rockets are down 3-0 in the series, and a win would shift the series back to Los Angeles for Game 5 on Wednesday. However, given the extent of Durant's injury, he would be unlikely to be ready for that contest, either. Reed Sheppard should remain in Houston's starting five for as long as Durant is out of action.
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