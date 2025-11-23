Rockets' Kevin Durant: Out with personal matter
Durant (personal) will miss Monday's game against the Suns and Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Durant will miss the Rockets' next two games while tending to a family matter. The veteran has appeared in all 14 regular-season contests so far this season, averaging 24.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals. Reed Sheppard is a candidate to move into the starting lineup during Durant's absence, with the earliest Durant could return being Nov. 30 against the Jazz.
