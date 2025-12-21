Rockets' Kevin Durant: Pours in 31 in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant logged 31 points (8-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 40 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 win over the Nuggets.
The 37-year-old superstar topped 30 points for the second straight game, with his five made three-pointers being a season high. Durant has had a strong start to December, averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.5 blocks through the first eight games this month.
