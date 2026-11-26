Durant finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 116-104 win over Phoenix.

Durant struggled to find the bottom of the net from deep, but he still played well enough overall to end the night with his third double-double of the 2026-27 campaign. The multi-time All-Star also made history Wednesday, becoming the fifth player to reach 33,000 points. Durant is averaging 21.5 points, his lowest since his rookie year in 2007-08, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from behind the arc over 33.4 minutes per outing in 19 regular-season appearances.