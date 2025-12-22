Rockets' Kevin Durant: Records double-double in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant finished Sunday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Kings with 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 48 minutes.
Surprisingly, Sunday marked Durant's first double-double of the season, although he's come tantalizingly close to the milestone several times. Durant is enjoying an excellent December, averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.3 blocked shots over nine games.
More News
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Pours in 31 in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Excels despite loss•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Busy at both ends of court Monday•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Subpar shooting performance•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Crosses 31K-point plateau in win•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Strikes for 24 in Wednesday's win•