Durant finished Sunday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Kings with 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 48 minutes.

Surprisingly, Sunday marked Durant's first double-double of the season, although he's come tantalizingly close to the milestone several times. Durant is enjoying an excellent December, averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.3 blocked shots over nine games.