Rockets' Kevin Durant: Ruled out for Game 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Lakers.
As expected, Durant will miss a third straight game due to a left ankle sprain and bone bruise. If the Rockets are able to stave off elimination Wednesday, the star forward's next opportunity to play will be in Game 6 on Friday. With Durant out, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard are candidates to see increased playing time.
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