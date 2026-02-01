default-cbs-image
Durant (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Durant is dealing with a left ankle sprain and will miss just his third game of the season and his first due to an injury. The superstar's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Boston. Josh Okogie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jae'Sean Tate are all candidates for increased playing time due to Durant being sidelined.

