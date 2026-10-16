Durant recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and an assist across 16 minutes in Thursday's 116-89 preseason win over the Thunder.

Durant endured a relatively quiet performance in Houston's preseason finale, and fantasy managers shouldn't be overly alarmed because he missed all four of his three-pointers. The veteran forward should be just fine for the start of the regular season Oct. 21 against the Mavericks. Durant remains a high-end fantasy scoring option despite the underwhelming preseason outing, and he should be one of the team's go-to options when the season kicks in alongside star big man Alperen Sengun.