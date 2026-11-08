Durant posted 21 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 loss to the Suns.

Durant struggled from the field against his former team, but his 10 made free throws and double-digit rebounds helped preserve a productive fantasy outing. Any player can have an off shooting night, but Durant found a way to stay relevant and even finished with a double-double, so fantasy managers shouldn't focus too much on his shooting woes, as they're not a consistent issue to begin with. Durant remains a dependable high-volume option despite occasional shooting struggles.