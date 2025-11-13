Durant ended with 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 135-112 win over Washington.

Durant was unable to reach the 30-point mark on back-to-back games for the first time this season, but the star forward had another efficient performance. Since delivering a season-low 11 points in the win over the Grizzlies on Nov. 5, Durant has responded by providing at least 23 points in his last three outings while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor. Even though he's not going to be the dominant scoring option he was during his prime years, Durant remains a well-above-average scorer across all formats.