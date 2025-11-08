Durant provided 24 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 121-110 loss to San Antonio.

Durant was coming off a game in which he was held to a season-low 11 points on 5-18 shooting, and while he got things back on track in the scoring department in this one, he also committed a season-high eight turnovers. As a team, the Rockets conceded a season-high 33 points off 23 turnovers, which ended their five-game win streak. Through 18 years and 1131 games of NBA experience, Durant has only had 18 such instances where he's turned the ball over eight-plus times in a single game.