Durant closed with 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 win over the Lakers.

Durant once again delivered on Christmas Day, pouring in an efficient 25 points to help fuel the Rockets' victory Thursday. Across 13 career Christmas appearances, he's averaging 28.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 49.8 percent shooting and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc. At age 37 in his first season in Houston, Durant has shown few signs of decline as a scorer, recording 20-plus points in six straight games and in 22 of 26 appearances overall.