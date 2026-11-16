Durant closed with 25 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 147-119 victory over Washington.

Durant needed just 13 field-goal attempts to reach 25 points, highlighting his efficiency in a Houston offense that produced 147 points and 40 assists. The veteran has remained a reliable scoring option despite sharing offensive responsibilities with Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. Sunday's relatively modest playing time was a consequence of the lopsided score rather than any apparent limitation, and his ability to contribute efficiently across several categories continues to support his high fantasy floor. Durant has scored at least 20 points in his last six games, averaging 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in that span.