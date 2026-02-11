Durant chipped in 26 points (8-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals during Tuesday's 102-95 win over the Clippers.

Durant led Houston with 26 points, although it was not his most efficient night by his standards, as he shot just 36.4 percent from the field. The 37-year-old played 40-plus minutes for the 12th time this season and ranks third in the NBA in minutes per game at 36.7, continuing to defy Father Time.