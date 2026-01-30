Durant ended with 31 points (12-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 104-86 victory over the Hawks.

Durant got hot during the third quarter, scoring 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting, and there just wasn't much the Hawks could do to stop him. The 37-year-old former MVP has been putting up top-20 numbers this season with 26.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.4 triples, 0.7 steals and 0.9 swats per contest.