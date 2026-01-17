Durant finished Friday's 110-105 win over the Timberwolves with 39 points (11-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 40 minutes.

Durant caught fire from beyond the arc and tied Julius Randle for the game-best mark in points, though it was the former who led his team to a win. Durant's 39 points set a new season high, and he has reached the 30-point threshold in 14 of his 37 regular-season appearances. The superstar also led the Rockets in assists, dishing out at least seven dimes for the third time this month. Additionally, the veteran forward matched the game high in steals and has recorded multiple swipes in back-to-back appearances for just the second time this season.