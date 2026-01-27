Rockets' Kevin Durant: Stays hot in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant posted 33 points (11-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes during Monday's 108-99 victory over the Grizzlies.
Durant continues to defy Father Time for Houston. Over his last eight games, he's shooting 48.7 percent from the field with averages of 27.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers in 39.2 minutes per contest.
