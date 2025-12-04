Durant contributed 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-95 victory over the Kings.

The eight dimes led the Rockets on the night and were a season high for Durant. The 37-yerar-old forward is thriving as the veteran foundation for an otherwise young lineup, scoring at least 20 points in nine of his last 10 games while averaging 25.7 points, 4.9 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor.