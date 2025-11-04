Rockets' Kevin Durant: Strong start to Rockets career
Durant recorded 21 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 110-102 victory over the Mavericks.
That's now five games in six contests with at least 20 points for Durant to begin his Rockets career. Early on, the superstar forward is showing no signs of slowing down in his age-37 campaign. Durant has averaged 26.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.5 minutes per game this season, shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.
