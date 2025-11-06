Durant contributed 11 points (5-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 victory over Memphis.

Durant delivered his worst game of the season so far in this win over the Grizzlies, posting a season-low output in points and field goals made while attempting 18 shots -- his second-highest mark of the season. There's a strong chance this might have been nothing more than an off game for the veteran scorer, as he had recorded at least 19 points in each of his previous six games to start his Rockets tenure on a strong note. Durant will aim to bounce back when the Rockets take on the Spurs on Friday.