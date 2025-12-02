Durant contributed 32 points (10-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Monday's 133-125 loss to the Jazz.

Durant was effective as a scorer and fell just one rebound shy of his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. However, he also committed a team-high five turnovers in the loss. Durant continues to show up in the scoring column for the Rockets, putting up 20 or more points in eight of his last nine matchups.