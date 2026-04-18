Rockets' Kevin Durant: Won't play in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Durant bumped knees with a teammate in practice and won't suit up Saturday due to a right knee contusion. With the superstar sidelined, Tari Eason and Josh Okogie are candidates for expanded roles, while Jae'Sean Tate and Dorian Finney-Smith could see increased run. Durant's next chance to play will come in Game 2 in Houston on Tuesday.
More News
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Pours in 33 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Paces Houston in win•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Logs 24 points in return to Phoenix•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Dazzles with 31 points•