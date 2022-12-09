Porter (knee) will play in Thursday's game against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Porter was slated to be a game-time decision due to right knee soreness but will give it a go Thursday. He should retain his starting point guard role and should be a full go. Porter is in the midst of a breakout campaign, averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds and fantasy managers should confidently fire him up in all formats Thursday.
More News
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Game-time decision against Spurs•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Questionable Thursday•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Bounces back with 23 points•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Season-low 12 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Goes for 30 points in return•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Set to play Sunday•