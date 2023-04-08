Porter totaled 26 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 112-109 victory over the Hornets.

Porter scored at least 20 points for the sixth straight game, continuing what has been a strong finish to the season. He has been a second-round player over the past month, averaging 20.9 points to go with 5.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.1 triples. His long-term role remains a little uncertain, with many still unsure of whether he can be a starting point guard. For now, he should be looked at as a top-100 asset for next season, barring any major changes to the Rockets' rotation.