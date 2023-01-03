Porter logged 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to Dallas.

Porter has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of Houston's last five contests, and he continues to operate as one of Houston's most dynamic offensive weapons next to the dynamic duo of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. He's averaging 24.6 points, 7.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game over that five-game stretch.