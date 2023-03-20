Porter ended with 25 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 40 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 loss to the Pelicans.

Porter finished with at least 20 points, four rebounds and four assists for a third straight game. During that stretch, the point guard is averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 39.3 minutes per game. However, he continues to struggle with turnovers and has committed eight turnovers over that three-game span.