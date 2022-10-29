Porter provided 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Porter took his place in the starting lineup despite a minor injury concern, delivering fantasy managers another well-rounded performance. It's been a terrific start to the season for Porter, putting up top-40 value thus far. Both he and Jalen Green have hit the ground running and as long as the Rockets are willing to go with their best lineup, Porter could end up being a bit of a draft-day steal.