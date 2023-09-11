Porter was arrested and charged with assault in New York on Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Police were dispatched to a New York hotel Monday morning, where Porter was arrested on assault charges and taken into custody. In addition to legal ramifications, it's possible Porter faces discipline from the team and the league following Monday's incident.
