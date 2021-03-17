Porter closed with 22 points (10-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Hawks.

Porter turned things around after a poor performance against the Celtics, filling the boxscore and continuing his rapid ascension up the fantasy ranks. The team has certainly not been shy when it comes to trotting him out and while the 41 minutes are not an accurate reflection of what to expect on a nightly basis, it appears he is going to get more than enough playing time to warrant standard league consideration the rest of the way.