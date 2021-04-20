Porter notched 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Monday's loss against the Heat.

Porter has been outstanding since joining the Rockets and delivered another strong performance in this game, co-leading the team in scoring with Christian Wood and delivering a strong all-around effort. Porter has had a few off nights but that can be expected out of a young player, though he's been a steady performance of late for Houston. He has scored at least 15 points in four of his last five games and has registered double-digit in all but two contests since joining the Rockets back in late March.