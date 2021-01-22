The Cavaliers are finalizing a deal Thursday to send Porter to the Rockets for a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 2019 first-round pick has yet to play this season due to a personal issue and it looks like Houston is taking a chance on his talent for the small price of one second-round pick. If his personal situation clears up, the 20-year-old should have opportunities to prove himself on a Rockets team that is off to a poor 4-9 start. In his rookie season last year, Porter averaged 10.0 points on 44.2 percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 triples and 0.9 steals across 23.2 minutes per contest.