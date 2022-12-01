Porter ended with 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Porter was coming off three straight subpar performances, but he finally reached the 20-point plateau for the first time since Nov. 20, when he posted 30 points against the Warriors. Porter is averaging 18.6 points per game over his last five appearances, and while he's shooting 44 percent from the field in that span, that's actually an improvement considering he's only made 41.7 percent of his field goals over the entire campaign.