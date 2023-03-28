Porter ended with 26 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 137-115 loss to the Knicks.

One night after posting a goose egg in the scoring department against the Cavaliers, Porter led the Rockets in scoring as one of seven Houston players to score in double digits. Sunday's performance has been the outlier, though -- the fourth-year guard has delivered at least 20 points in five of the last eight games, averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 assist, 5.3 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch.