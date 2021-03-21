Porter (quad) is now listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter was initially listed as out, then moved to questionable, and it now looks like he's on track to take the floor Sunday despite dealing with a sore right quad that limited him to just 10 minutes in Friday's loss to Detroit. Assuming he does play, there's a chance Porter could be limited, and his fantasy ceiling may not be as high with both John Wall and Victor Oladipo in the lineup.