Porter finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 142-110 victory over San Antonio.

Porter was efficient from the field and extremely active as a playmaker, posting his best assist total of the campaign here. This was his seventh double-double of the season and just his fourth game with double-digit assists, but it's also proof of his potential and a sign of what he can do when he's orchestrating the offense and playing at his best. This was also his first double-double of the year, but most importantly, he seems to be fully recovered from the foot injury that sidelined for 20 games in a row.