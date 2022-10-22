Porter ended Friday's 129-122 loss to the Grizzlies with 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes.

Porter was unable to shoot well and needed 16 shots just to score 18 points, but he still ended up posting a decent stat line as Jalen Green's backcourt partner. The former Cavaliers guard is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from three-point range following the opening two contests of the season, and while that's a small sample size, all signs point to him being one of the team's top fantasy contributors on a nightly basis.