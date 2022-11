Porter notched 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists and two rebounds across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 116-109 loss against the Raptors.

Porter didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still made an impact with his passing and recorded 11 dimes for the second contest in a row. The floor general now has three double-doubles on the season, and he has scored in double digits while handing out at least five assists in five of his last six contests.