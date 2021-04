Porter mustered 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in Monday's loss against the Suns.

Porter has been scorching hot of late and dished out a career-high 14 dimes while also posting his fourth game with at least 20 points over his last 10 appearances. The second-year guard out of USC is averaging 15.8 points and 6.8 assists per game over that aforementioned 10-game span.