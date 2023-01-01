Porter closed with 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes during Saturday's 108-88 loss to New York.

Porter found success yet again from downtown, as he hit 50.0 percent of his triples while also notching his first double-double since Nov. 16 against Dallas. He's knocked down four or more triples in three of his last four appearances and is averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists over this brief hot stretch.