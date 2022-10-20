Porter produced 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Hawks.

Porter scored the Rockets' first two buckets of the game, while also assisting Jalen Green on an alley-oop layup on the team's following possession. The Houston shooting guard remained solid throughout the contest, knocking down at least two field goals in each quarter. Porter also put together a strong fourth in an attempt to bring the Rockets back, knocking down two threes and dishing out three assists in the quarter. However, his effort would fall short as he now looks to lead the Rockets to their first victory of the season during a home matchup against Memphis on Friday.