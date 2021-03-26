Porter (quad), who is listed as questionable, said he doesn't expect to play in Friday's contest against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Porter will likely miss a third straight game due to right quad soreness, but he's hopeful to play Saturday against the Timberwolves. When he returns to action, he's slated to be the Rockets' third option behind John Wall and Christian Wood.