Porter ended Monday's 134-127 win over the Magic with 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes.

It's his second double-double through 11 games but the first involving assists, as the fourth-year guard continues a strong start to the season. Porter is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 boards, 5.6 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.5 steals as he looks to establish himself a key component in Houston's rebuild.