Porter totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in a loss to Sacramento on Thursday.

Porter did a little bit of everything in his first game as a Rocket, leading the team with a career-high 10 dimes and tying his career-best mark with three steals while putting up 13 points. The 20-year-old looked good in G League action prior to the All-Star break, and his performance Thursday figures to earn him a long look by a Rockets team that has now dropped 14 straight games.