Porter totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Rockets' 125-105 loss to the Jazz.

Coming off a productive stint at the G League bubble in Orlando over the past month, Porter did a little bit of everything in his first game with the Rockets. With John Wall (knee) out of the lineup, Porter stepped in as the backup point guard, leading the team with a career-high 10 dimes. With Houston now sitting at 11-24 on the season following its 14th straight loss, expect the 20-year-old Porter to get plenty of opportunities in both the short and long term as the team turns its focus to developing younger options. He's worth picking up in 12-team leagues where available, and he should continue to see this level of playing time if Wall remains out for Friday's game against the Jazz.