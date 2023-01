Porter (foot) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets are not ready to rule Porter out yet, but the feeling is that he has a stronger chance of playing Monday against the Lakers in the second half of a back-to-back set. If he can't go Sunday, then the likes of Jae'Sean Tate or TyTy Washington might be in line to play significant backcourt minutes.